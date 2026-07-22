Magic Circle Players: Four One Act Plays

Have we got a treat for you! Four brand new directors with four fantastic scripts, and a summer night of LIVE THEATRE MAGIC. Four talented, dedicated volunteers have completed a Director Training Workshop, and in collaboration with supportive mentors and talented cast members, they are ready to show case their One Act productions.

COME PLAY WITH US

- Friday, July 31 @ 7:30pm

- Saturday, August 1 @ 7:30pm

-Sunday, August 2 @ 2pm

TICKETS ONLY $10

The Last Act is a Solo by Robert Anderson

Laura Cunningham, once a star, lives amid costumes, props, and memories of her career. Too frail to act, she remains fiercely independent and resists her nephew's attempts to move her to the country where she can be cared for. In fact, she has an interview that very afternoon with a director. Directed by Janel Culver. Janel Culver has acted, directed, and currently serves on the Board of Governors

The Actor’s Nightmare by Christopher Durang

An accountant wanders onto a stage, is mistaken for the understudy and forced to perform in a play, without knowing any of the lines or even which play he is in. Directed by Jonathan Heath. Jonathan is a singer and actor, who has also served on the Board of Governors.

A Date with Death by Steven Hayet

Dating is hell, rather than the awkwardness of turning someone down, Angela prefers murder. However this time her “baggage” doesn’t go unnoticed. Directed by Nichole Kurtz. Nichole Kurtz jumped in with two feet last year when her son was cast in Matilda the Musical, and she directed elementary Drama Camp this summer.

A Jewel and a Fool by M.A. Smith

How do two lifelong friends say goodbye when one is staring in the face of his mortality? Brutally honest, tender and gutsy; all is stripped away, leaving only the shared memories and the love of a best friend. Directed by Everett Gregory. Everett Gregory has acted, and been both a music director and assistant director.

https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/events/267158/performances