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Magic Circle Players: The Last Trial of Alfred Packer

Magic Circle Players: The Last Trial of Alfred Packer

The Last Trial of Alfred Packer by Michael Brooks and Paul Edwards.

Set against the rugged backdrop of the San Juan Mountains, the play explores the mysterious events surrounding Alfred Packer and his ill-fated expedition after an encounter with Chief Ouray, blending historical accounts with theatrical imagination.

What makes this production especially exciting is its interactive format - audiences don’t just watch the story unfold, they help decide its outcome.

Directed by Kenny & Jen Easton.

Tickets at magiccircleplayers.com
Magic Circle Players, 420 S 12th St, Montrose.
Box office: 970-249-7838 or boxoffice@magiccircleplayers.com.

Friday, October 2, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT
Saturday, October 3, 2026 - 07:30 PM MDT
Sunday, October 4, 2026 - 02:00 PM MDT

Magic Circle Players
$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magic Circle Players
9702497838
magiccircleplayers.com
Magic Circle Players
420 South 12 Street
Montrose , Colorado 81401
9702497838
magiccircleplayers.com