Mountain Jam live at Delta Roadhouse 10/3

Based in Crested Butte, CO Mountain Jam is made up of a stellar cast of players including Casey Falter on guitar, Gene James on vocals and guitar, Alex Fenlon on bass, Michael Schmidt on keys/organ, and Andrew Buergin on drums.

Formed in the summer of 2025, the band was created to honor and celebrate the timeless music of The Allman Brothers Band. With a deep respect for the tradition of improvisation and dynamic live performance, Mountain Jam channels the essence of the originals while adding their own unique flavor and energy.

Always evolving, always striving, and always learning, Mountain Jam delivers high-energy jams, soulful grooves, and a faithful yet fresh take on classic songs. Their performances capture both the spirit of the past and the excitement of the present—bringing audiences an authentic and unforgettable live music experience.