New Kiwanis Club Forming - The Kiwanis Club of Grand Mesa
New Kiwanis Club Forming - The Kiwanis Club of Grand Mesa
Life is short. Do stuff that matters!
Come join the newly forming Kiwanis club and help the greater Grand Mesa community create impactful opportunities for local youth.
Meetings will be currently held at the Delta Library on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 5:30.
We hope to see you there and look forward to aiding local children and teenagers with your help!
Delta Library
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kiwanis Club of Grand Mesa
membership@kiwanis.org
Artist Group Info
katalyn.s@whimspire.org