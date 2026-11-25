ONCE UPON A BLANK

A MOST UNREASONABLE FEAST

December 13 | 1:00 PM | Paradise Theatre, Paonia

A feast of foolishness. A kingdom in peril. A story that only YOU can ruin.

Hear ye, hear ye! You are cordially invited to a most unreasonable royal feast!

Join us for an afternoon of medieval mischief, ridiculous characters, unexpected twists, and a theatrical adventure that YOU help create.

Once Upon a Blank is a new form of comedy inspired by Mad Libs. Guests help invent the characters, places, objects, and details that shape the unfolding story. The performers take your suggestions and run with them, creating a wonderfully unpredictable adventure.

*All participation is voluntary!

Will you save the kingdom? Make matters worse? Accidentally become a hero? The fate of the realm is in your hands!

Enjoy a whole-family theatrical experience accompanied by an optional tapas-style feast of small courses.

Come feast, meddle, and make a little medieval mischief!

CHOOSE YOUR PLACE IN THE KINGDOM

Whether you wish to dine alongside the royal court or simply enjoy the spectacle from the theater, there is a place for you at this most unreasonable feast.

GENERAL ADMISSION – SHOW ONLY

Not every adventurer needs a seat at the feast!

Join the royal festivities from our general theater seating and enjoy the full theatrical adventure. You'll still have every opportunity to participate, influence the story, and become part of the kingdom's unfolding madness.

Your ticket includes:

General theater seating

Full access to the interactive theatrical performance

*Food and drinks are not included with this ticket.

Adult: $20 | Youth: $15

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VIP – FEAST & THEATER

A seat befitting a noble!

Enjoy reserved seating in the front rows of the theater, with a delicious tapas-style feast served throughout the festivities. You'll be close to the action and perfectly positioned to witness the kingdom's unfolding chaos.

Your ticket includes:

Reserved VIP theater seating

The complete Medieval feast, served in small courses *By Presto Market

Full access to the interactive theatrical performance

Adult: $35 | Youth: $25

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THE ROYAL TABLE

ROYAL VIP – FEAST & ENHANCED EXPERIENCE

The finest seats in the kingdom!

Take your place at one of our exclusive front tables, positioned right alongside the theatrical action. This is the closest and most immersive way to experience the adventure. *For kids/adults 10 and up please

Your ticket includes:

Exclusive front-table seating

The complete Medieval feast, served in small courses *By Presto Market

One included drink

Full up-close access to the interactive theatrical performance

Limited availability: approximately 10 seats.

Adult: $45 | Youth: $30

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Questions? reach out to our director at melissaorion@gmail.com