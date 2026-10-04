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Ordinary Two - Live in Cedaredge at Snow Capped

Ordinary Two - Live in Cedaredge at Snow Capped

“...an indie-pop dog chewin’ on a jazz bone.”

Come hear the extraordinary sounds of The Ordinary Two! Sip award-winning cider, supper on gourmet snacks.

Sultry vocals and fancy fretwork spin tales of life, love and the open road in a unique Alt/Folk/Jazz blend of playful, inspiring, and wistful original songs - along with some unexpected covers.

Together they harmonize like only soul-mates can.

Snow Capped Cider
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Ordinary Two
contact@ordinarytwo.com
ordinarytwo.com

Artist Group Info

Ordinary Two
contact@ordinarytwo.com
ordinarytwo.com
Snow Capped Cider
135 N Grand Avenue
Cedaredge, Colorado 81413
(970) 270-4495
contactsnowcappedcider@gmail.com
snowcappedcider.com