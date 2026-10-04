Ordinary Two - Live in Cedaredge at Snow Capped
Ordinary Two - Live in Cedaredge at Snow Capped
“...an indie-pop dog chewin’ on a jazz bone.”
Come hear the extraordinary sounds of The Ordinary Two! Sip award-winning cider, supper on gourmet snacks.
Sultry vocals and fancy fretwork spin tales of life, love and the open road in a unique Alt/Folk/Jazz blend of playful, inspiring, and wistful original songs - along with some unexpected covers.
Together they harmonize like only soul-mates can.
Snow Capped Cider
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Ordinary Two
contact@ordinarytwo.com
Artist Group Info
Ordinary Two
contact@ordinarytwo.com
Snow Capped Cider
135 N Grand AvenueCedaredge, Colorado 81413
(970) 270-4495
contactsnowcappedcider@gmail.com