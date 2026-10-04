Ordinary Two - Live in Cedaredge at Snow Capped

“...an indie-pop dog chewin’ on a jazz bone.”

Come hear the extraordinary sounds of The Ordinary Two! Sip award-winning cider, supper on gourmet snacks.

Sultry vocals and fancy fretwork spin tales of life, love and the open road in a unique Alt/Folk/Jazz blend of playful, inspiring, and wistful original songs - along with some unexpected covers.

Together they harmonize like only soul-mates can.