Ordinary Two - Live in Cedaredge at Snow Capped

“...an indie-pop dog chewin’ on a jazz bone.”

Come hear the extraordinary sounds of The Ordinary Two! Supporting their new album, "Stereo" live at Snow Capped Cider in Cedaredge.

Sultry vocals and fancy fretwork spin tales of life, love and the open road in a unique Alt/Folk/Jazz blend of playful, inspiring, and wistful original songs - along with some unexpected covers. Together they harmonize like only soul-mates can.

