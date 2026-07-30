Paonia Players present: This Side of Heaven (early show)
Paonia Players present: This Side of Heaven (early show)
Willow Webb and Jordan Lowe play two teens who suffer separate, unlucky accidents that change
their lives. Set during their weekly physical therapy sessions in a hospital rehab center, they use humor, honesty,
and a growing romance to help each other accept their new realities.
Paradise Theatre
15-25
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Paonia Players
(970) 361-1540
paoniaplayers@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
PAONIAPLAYERS@GMAIL.COM
Paradise Theatre
215 Grand AvePaonia, Colorado 81428
970-527-6610
paradisetheaterinfo@gmail.com