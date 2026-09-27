A group of musical misfits from the mountains of Colorado and beyond are descending upon the small town of Paonia for the first ever Paonia Porchfest. The day will be a musical adventure, roaming down the streets of autumn colors, through backyards and alleyways.

Bring a blanket for perching and your walking/dancing shoes for full enjoyment of this one day fest.

The event will happen across multiple porch venues throughout town. Stop by Lore Cacao at 3pm to receive the full schedule for the day and a map.