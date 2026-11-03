Ridgway Independent Film Fest STILLS EXHIBIT Opening Reception for First Friday
Ridgway Independent Film Fest STILLS EXHIBIT Opening Reception for First Friday
November 6 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
RIDGWAY INDEPENDENT FILM FEST ~ STILLS EXHIBIT
An invitation to look a little longer.
Explore a selection of film stills from the 2026 Ridgway Independent Film Fest. From intimate close-ups to expansive landscapes, the exhibit celebrates the faces, places, and small details that bring these films to life.
November 6–30 · Decker Room
Opening Reception on First Friday, Nov 6
Presented by the Sherbino Theater and the Town of Ridgway.
See the images, then experience the stories in motion. Festival tickets are on sale now: $75 for a full festival pass or $15 per block.
View Full RIFF Program
All Access Festival Pass
Volunteer at the Fest!
THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
Free art reception
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
675 CLINTON STRIDGWAY, Colorado 81432
9703161705
sue@suerosemosaic.com