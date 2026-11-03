© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ridgway Independent Film Fest STILLS EXHIBIT Opening Reception for First Friday

Ridgway Independent Film Fest STILLS EXHIBIT Opening Reception for First Friday

November 6 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
RIDGWAY INDEPENDENT FILM FEST ~ STILLS EXHIBIT
An invitation to look a little longer.
Explore a selection of film stills from the 2026 Ridgway Independent Film Fest. From intimate close-ups to expansive landscapes, the exhibit celebrates the faces, places, and small details that bring these films to life.
November 6–30 · Decker Room
Opening Reception on First Friday, Nov 6

Presented by the Sherbino Theater and the Town of Ridgway.

See the images, then experience the stories in motion. Festival tickets are on sale now: $75 for a full festival pass or $15 per block.

View Full RIFF Program
All Access Festival Pass
Volunteer at the Fest!

THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
Free art reception
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Sherbino
9703180892
info@sherbino.org
https://sherbino.org/
THE DECKER ROOM AT SPACE TO CREATE
675 CLINTON ST
RIDGWAY, Colorado 81432
9703161705
sue@suerosemosaic.com
https://www.suerosemosaic.com