Ridgway Independent Film Fest STILLS EXHIBIT Opening Reception for First Friday

November 6 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

RIDGWAY INDEPENDENT FILM FEST ~ STILLS EXHIBIT

An invitation to look a little longer.

Explore a selection of film stills from the 2026 Ridgway Independent Film Fest. From intimate close-ups to expansive landscapes, the exhibit celebrates the faces, places, and small details that bring these films to life.

November 6–30 · Decker Room

Opening Reception on First Friday, Nov 6

Presented by the Sherbino Theater and the Town of Ridgway.

See the images, then experience the stories in motion. Festival tickets are on sale now: $75 for a full festival pass or $15 per block.

View Full RIFF Program

All Access Festival Pass

Volunteer at the Fest!