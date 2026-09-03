Slap Dragon - Live at The Sherbino

September 27 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm

TICKETS

Sunday || Doors at 7 pm || Show at 7:30 pm || Dancehall-style show with limited seating || Tickets: $28 advance / $32 day of show || A limited number of reserved tables are available. GA Tickets can be found under the venue diagram. Reserved tables are found by hovering over the diagram. GA seats are available in the bar area.

The Sherbino and Pickin’ Productions welcome Slap Dragon, a Nashville-based band serving up a joyful, hard-to-define blend of acoustic funk, bluegrass instincts, R&B soul, disco energy, improvisation, and seriously sharp songwriting.

Slap Dragon began as something of a half-joke—an acoustic funk band—but once bassist and songwriter Scott Mulvahill and vocalist Laura Berens began making music together, the idea quickly became something real. Backed by some of Nashville’s finest musicians, the project thrives on chemistry, groove, and the kind of world-class musicianship that never gets in the way of having a very good time.

Their sound is fresh, funky, and irresistibly lively: soulful vocals, acoustic instruments, danceable rhythms, adventurous musicianship, and songs that feel equally at home in a listening room or on a packed dance floor. After playing their first Nashville show in 2024, Slap Dragon quickly followed it with an appearance at Bonnaroo and continued building momentum online, including a widely shared performance clip of “Already Won.”

Their 2026 debut album, Mission Statement, introduces a band that is playful without being lightweight, musically sophisticated without taking itself too seriously, and fully committed to creating a joyful live experience.

As WMOT Roots Radio’s Jessie Scott put it: “What a band, what a voice, and what a great groove. Slap Dragon is vibey and joyous!”

This show will be set primarily as a standing-room dancehall, with a limited number of reserved tables available in advance and some general-admission tables available upon arrival. Come ready to listen, move, and discover one of Nashville’s most exciting new sounds!

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.