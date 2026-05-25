Spoonies - A Chronic Illness Support Group

Come be in community with people who just get it,

A monthly gathering for those navigating chronic pain, neurological or physical conditions and the grief, isolation, and advocacy that come with it.

Find friendship, shared wisdom, trusted medical resources, and practical tools for self-advocacy.

Caregivers welcome. Wheelchair accessible. Zoom option for homebound folks.

People of ALL abilities welcome!

Come as you are. Leave resourced, supported and not alone.

