STAGE 2 WATER RESTRICTIONS NOW IN EFFECT

On August 18, 2026, the Paonia Board of Trustees adopted Resolution No. 19-26, placing Stage 2 water restrictions into effect immediately. View Resolution No. 19-26.

Paonia is experiencing severe drought conditions. Water use has exceeded the amount currently being produced by the Town’s springs, causing a significant decline in the Town’s stored drinking-water supply. These restrictions are necessary to protect water for homes, businesses, schools, and other essential community needs.

WHAT HAS CHANGED

Under Stage 2, watering lawns and turf grass with treated Town water is prohibited.

NOT ALLOWED

- Watering lawns or turf grass with treated Town water.

- Planting, seeding, or installing sod for new lawns or turf grass.

- Washing vehicles at a residence with treated Town water.

- Commercial vehicle-washing facilities may continue operating only if they use a permitted water-reclamation or recycling system.

ALLOWED WITH RESTRICTIONS

- Hand watering or drip irrigation may be used for:

- Vegetable, fruit, and pollinator gardens.

- Xeriscaping.

- Trees and shrubs, including reasonable watering needed to establish newly planted trees and shrubs.

These permitted uses may occur only between 7:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m., for a maximum of two hours during that watering window.

BULK WATER STATION LIMIT

Use of the Town’s bulk water station is limited to 300 gallons per customer per day. Multiple visits do not increase the daily limit.

WHO MUST FOLLOW THESE RESTRICTIONS?

The restrictions apply to everyone receiving treated water from the Town of Paonia, including customers inside and outside Town limits and customers served through consecutive water systems.

Water delivered under a separate agreement with an irrigation ditch company is not affected by these restrictions.

ENFORCEMENT

Violations may result in a fine of up to $250, plus case costs and attorney fees. Each day a violation continues is considered a separate offense. Water-service shutoff procedures may also apply.

The restrictions will remain in effect until amended, replaced, or rescinded by the Board of Trustees.

We understand that these restrictions require changes to normal watering and water-hauling routines. Thank you for conserving water and helping protect Paonia’s shared drinking-water supply.

QUESTIONS

Reach out to Town Hall at 970-527-4101 or paonia@townofpaonia.com.