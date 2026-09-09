Steve Weeks Concert @ Paonia Library

Sure to please kids of all ages, this performance by Steve Weeks, an award-winning, Colorado musician, will be an interactive family romp filled with music, humor, and games! Come prepared to laugh. Come prepared to sing. And bring your dancing shoes!

Steve has four albums, multiple #1 hits on Sirius XM satellite radio (Kids Place Live), and several awards to his credit. His song "Up!" won 1st place in the children's music category of the USA Songwriting competition.