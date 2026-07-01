The Telluride Jazz Festival is just around the corner, and it truly wouldn't be the same without our returning crew.

We’ve got a massive weekend lined up for 2026. We're talking a Colorado-exclusive "Powered Down" set from The Disco Biscuits, an incredible Miles Davis 100th Birthday Celebration from Lettuce, Don Was, Theo Croker, Endea Owens, and so much more. You won't want to miss a single beat when you're off-shift.

View the 2026 Lineup: telluridejazz.org/lineup

Submit Your Application: telluridejazz.org/volunteer

We'd love to have you join the Jazz Volunteer Team this summer.