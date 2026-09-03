The Courtyard at 610 Presents: Alex Dunn & Mimi Genheimer

September 20 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Gates: 6:00 || Show: 6:30 pm || $20 Advance / $25 day of show || Enter via the alleyway behind the Sherbino and 610 Arts Collective || Outdoor Venue || Setting: seated || Limited bar onsite

Don’t miss the last outdoor Courtyard Show of the season!

The Courtyard at 610 is a unique little venue behind our gallery space, the 610 Arts Collective, on Clinton St. The entrance is through the alleyway between N Cora St. and N Laura St behind the gallery and The Sherbino Theater.

Join us for an intimate evening with Alex Dunn and Mimi Genheimer! Dunn uses his own personal blend of Folk/Americana to reflect on the many lives he’s led, from his youth along the border of Colorado and Wyoming to the quiet moments aboard commercial fishing vessels in the remote waters of Southeast Alaska, where he spent over a decade toiling on the sea and writing songs during his down time. Melodic sawdust and salt air, his music breathes with a sense of place, yet is imminently accessible and speaks to the universal.

His debut record Scattered Poems was recorded in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, WA and released in the fall of 2018 – an elegant and timeless debut, graced by the talents of some of the Northwest’s finest roots musicians, including Anna Tivel and Eli West.

Partnering with the label Color Red, he released his sophomore LP Southern Star in 2021 – which he recorded with his band at Avast Recording Company and co-produced alongside multi-instrumentalist Bryant Moore (True Loves). It was mastered by legendary engineer Greg Calbi (Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Talking Heads, Blondie, Muddy Waters, Bon Iver, you name it).

About MIM GENHEIMER:

Hailing from Dolores, CO, Mimi Genheimer is a member of Alex Dunn’s band The Deal, as well as a collaborator of various other Four Corners area music projects. She is also a solo artist all her own. Music has always been a delightfully inescapable endeavor for her – she loves to explore methods, genres and different instruments. From orchestras and classical quartets to Americana, old time and blues, her classical training compliments her improvisational chops.

There’s something special about hearing musicians in the setting they were meant for — not over the noise of a crowded bar or restaurant, but up close, under the blue Ridgway sky, where every lyric and guitar line has room to be heard.

This special Courtyard at 610 performance offers a rare opportunity to slow down, settle in, and truly experience Alex Dunn’s music in an intimate listening-room atmosphere. Expect an evening of reflection and inspiration spun through Dunn’s unique style of storytelling.