The Sherbino & OCPAG Present: Heather & Doug – First Friday Show

November 6 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Friday, November 6th | 6:00–8:00 pm

Sherbino “Living Room” Free Show, Donations to the Performer and the Sherbino are welcome! | Cash Bar | Tips Encouraged | Sponsored by Ouray County Performing Arts Guild with additional support from FUSE

Celebrate First Friday with an intimate evening of live music at the Sherbino!

Heather & Douglas join us inside The Sherbino on Friday, November 6 from 6–8 PM for an evening of live music as part of Ridgway’s First Friday festivities.

Featuring acoustic guitar, upright bass, vocals, and an easygoing blend of roots-inspired sounds, Heather & Douglas are a longtime local favorite in the Sherbino’s Courtyars — and a perfect soundtrack for a night out in Ridgway.

Stop in while you’re making your way through town, meet up with friends, grab a drink at our bar, and enjoy some live music before heading on to your next First Friday stop—or settle in and stay awhile!

Friday, November 6

6–8 PM

Inside The Sherbino

Part of Ridgway First Friday. Sponsored by FUSE and OCPAG with The Sherbino.