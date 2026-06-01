Hosted by The Black Canyon Camera Club and Arts On Main, we are pleased to announce the opening of our first juried invitational! Looking through the perspective of our own interpretation (behind the camera), of the love we have for the Western Slope-- show us your beloved surroundings including critters, people, landscapes and from the eyes of our youth; age 16 and younger.

Show us how incredible it is to live where we do, tell us your story "Thru the Eye of the Camera." We are honored to welcome Melanie Hoshiko to jury the show, a $100 prize is awarded for the Best Of in each category, $50 to the selected student.

Artwork drop-off is on Wednesday, July 1st from 10am - 4pm. The show is juried the next day, July 2nd, and the Open House Reception is on Friday, July 3rd from 5:30-7:00 pm; winners for each category will be announced that night. The show runs through July 31st.

