Come take a journey (through stunning slides, unique stories and gorgeous textiles) to various indigenous villages nestled onto the steep slopes of the Ecuadorian Andes and the iconic volcanos of Guatemala. I will share about my experience over 5 decades of deep bonding with families whose skill with intricate hand weaving is an integral part of their family life, their connection to their lands, and to their traditional culture. Textiles will be available for sale by suggested donation with all proceeds going back to their source. Village to Village part 2 will be on Dec. 10, 4-6pm, and will be a similar journey exploring Peruvian and Panamanian culture.