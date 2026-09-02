Volunteers Needed
Volunteers Needed
The Learning Council has been blessed with an abundance of locally grown, organic produce! But with it comes the need for helping hands to process, preserve and prepare this abundance for the community. If you would like to volunteer please reach out to cater@thelearningcoucnil.org We would love to spend some time in the kitchen with you!
The Hearth
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Sep 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Learning Council
alicia@thelearningcouncil.org