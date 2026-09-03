Young & Dead - Live at The Sherbino

Doors at 7 pm || Show at 7:30 pm || Dancehall-style show with limited seating || Tickets: $25 advance / $28 day of show || A limited number of reserved tables are available. GA Tickets can be found under the venue diagram. Reserved tables are found by hovering over the diagram. GA seats are available in the bar area.

Get ready for a high-energy night of psychedelic exploration when Young & Dead takes over the Sherbino stage on Saturday, September 12. Hailing from Boulder, Colorado, this group of talented musicians in their early 20s bringsa fresh and electrifying approach to the music of the Grateful Dead — not simply recreating the catalog, but diving deep into the spirit of improvisation, experimentation, and musical adventure that made the Dead legendary.

With a sound that balances reverence for the originals with youthful intensity and fearless exploration, Young & Dead has quickly earned a reputation for captivating both longtime Deadheads and newer generations discovering the music for the first time. This is not a nostalgia act — it’s a living, breathing continuation of the journey.

Come settle into the Sherbino — Ridgway’s Living Room — for an unforgettable evening of music, movement, community, and psychedelic energy in one of Colorado’s most intimate listening rooms.

Make a Night (or Weekend) of It!

We’re proud to partner with Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa, White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant, and Greenwoods Restaurant to help you turn your concert experience into a full evening—or even a weekend getaway.

Traveling from out of town? Book a room at the beautiful Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa and enjoy walkable access to dining, drinks, and one of Ridgway’s most vibrant live music venues. Staying local? We encourage you to support our fantastic sponsors by heading out to dinner before the show at Greenwoods or the White Buffalo at Chipeta—both excellent options for a relaxed, delicious start to your night.

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa wishes to welcome you with this special offer: Use this booking link for a $50 dining credit with a room booking for the night of the show! This dining credit is for Chipeta Lodge’s lovely White Buffalo Bar + Restaurant. With breathtaking views of the San Juans and locally sourced ingredients, a dinner at the White Buffalo before the show makes for the perfect night out!

Supporting our sponsors helps make nights like this possible, and we’re grateful to share this show with businesses that invest in Ridgway’s arts and culture.