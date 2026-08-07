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Gold Mountain Fire

Brandon Hogeland explains the heavy equipment work required when rehabilitating a fire line
Audrey McCabe
/
KVNF
Brandon Hogeland explains the heavy equipment work required when rehabilitating a fire line

Gold Mountain Fire

KVNF's Coverage of the Gold Mountain Fire