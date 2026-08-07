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The Gold Mountain Fire has grown by a single acre in ten days, and evacuation zones are slowly standing down. But crews are still on the mountain undoing their own fire lines — and the burn scar will be a dangerous place to walk for months.
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This summer's vast wildfires have left many Coloradans wary. And that fear shows up not just in how we react to wildfires—but in the words we use to describe them.
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Montrose residents, first responders, and local officials lined San Juan Avenue yesterday to honor Nicholas Dale, a helicopter pilot who died while battling the Gold Mountain Fire, as a procession escorted his body through the city.
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When the Gold Mountain Fire threatened Second Chance Humane Society, emergency fosters evacuated every animal within three hours.
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Days ago it was the Ouray County Fairgrounds. Now it's a town of nearly a thousand people, a kitchen serving 900 breakfasts a day, its own medics, showers, laundry and security. KVNF's Brody Wilson and Audrey McCabe, go inside the incident command post for the Gold Mountain Fire.
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KVNF is reading up-to-date information on the Red Rock Fire burning in Ouray County live on air.Tune in to 90.1 or 88.9 in Ridgway for current information.