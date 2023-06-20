© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Stories

Pride fills Ridgway's Hartwell Park

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published June 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM MDT
Youth performed sketches during Ouray Pride's celebration on Saturday June 17.
1 of 5  — IMG_8614.JPG
Youth performed sketches during Ouray Pride's celebration on Saturday June 17.
Cassie Knust/KVNF
2 of 5  — IMG_8615 2.JPG
3 of 5  — IMG_8617.JPG
4 of 5  — IMG_8619.JPG
Crowned prom queens in Ouray Pride festival sketch.
5 of 5  — Ouray Pride
Crowned prom queens in Ouray Pride festival sketch.
Cassie Knust/KVNF

Pride was in the air on Saturday during Ouray County’s third annual Pride celebration. Sunny skies, bright colors, costumes, pride flags and upbeat music filled Hartwell Park as friends and families relaxed on the grass… or meandered the booths scattered around the park. The Ouray County Pride event was designed for family fun, but for many in attendance, the celebration marked a milestone. It created a place where people can express who they are without shame.

Pride-attendee Althea Turner said her brother lived with HIV during the HIV/AIDS epidemic throughout the 1980s and 1990s. During that time, her brother became involved in outreach groups, looking to help the communities affected by the virus. For Turner, attending events like Ouray Pride symbolize the progress made since her brothers' fight for healthcare access and equity.

As of 2021, the HIV virus has killed around 40 million people, and approximately 38 million people are living with HIV globally.

For locals like Bob Mann, seeing more diversity on the Western Slope, and around the state and world, is a mark of success.

The festivities filled the Saturday afternoon with a drag show, a costume contest and a parade of flags. Children took the stage for some situational sketches, one titled “Gay Prom.” In this particular skit, two young girls are crowned prom queen and prom queen. In another sketch, they tackle gender identity diversity and acceptance.

Tags
KVNF Stories Pride MonthPride ParadePride
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust