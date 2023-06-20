© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
  • Youth performed sketches during Ouray Pride's celebration on Saturday June 17.
    KVNF Stories
    Pride fills Ridgway's Hartwell Park
    Cassie Knust
    Pride was in the air on Saturday during Ouray County’s third annual Pride celebration. Sunny skies, bright colors, costumes, pride flags and upbeat music filled Hartwell Park as friends and families relaxed on the grass...or meandered the booths scattered around the park. The Ouray County Pride event was designed for family fun, but for many in attendance, the celebration marked a milestone. It created a place where people can express who they are without shame. KVNF's Cassie Knust attended the event and brings this report.