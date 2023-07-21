Old Carnegie Library building morphs into Sheriff's Office and Dispatch

Delta County Commissioners approved a $1.4 million dollar bid at a recent board meeting for the remodel work on the Delta Library Branch previously located in the Old Carnegie Library Building.

The remodel will allow the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch Center to relocate in order to make way for the expansion of the detention center.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes on the remodel of the old library building and the upcoming expansion of the Delta County Detention Facility.