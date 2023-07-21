© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Stories

Old Carnegie Library building morphs into Sheriff's Office and Dispatch

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT
Old Carnegie Library Building in Delta, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Old Carnegie Library Building in Delta, Coloraod

Delta County Commissioners approved a $1.4 million dollar bid at a recent board meeting for the remodel work on the Delta Library Branch previously located in the Old Carnegie Library Building.

The remodel will allow the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and Dispatch Center to relocate in order to make way for the expansion of the detention center.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes on the remodel of the old library building and the upcoming expansion of the Delta County Detention Facility.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
