© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVNF Stories

Abraham Connection in Delta offers relief from the heat

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published July 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT
Abraham Connection
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
Abraham Connection in Delta, Colorado

With weather forecasts showing dangerously high temperatures, KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke with Cheryl Oeltjenbruns of the Abraham Connection in Delta about the shelter’s first community cooling station.

To help combat the heat, the Abraham Connection will be open from 3PM to 7pm for a cooling station whenever the temperature is 101 degrees and above. They are located at 480 Silver Street in Delta. Call 970-433-6266 if you’d like to volunteer or need more information.

KVNF Stories
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust