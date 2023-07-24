Abraham Connection in Delta offers relief from the heat

With weather forecasts showing dangerously high temperatures, KVNF's Cassie Knust spoke with Cheryl Oeltjenbruns of the Abraham Connection in Delta about the shelter’s first community cooling station.

To help combat the heat, the Abraham Connection will be open from 3PM to 7pm for a cooling station whenever the temperature is 101 degrees and above. They are located at 480 Silver Street in Delta. Call 970-433-6266 if you’d like to volunteer or need more information.