WIC Colorado: Enrollment Increases, Changes to Program

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published August 9, 2023 at 1:01 PM MDT
1 of 2  — image_50756865.JPG
Laura Palmisano
2 of 2  — image_50435073.JPG
Laura Palmisano

In recent years, WIC Colorado has seen steady growth in enrollment. WIC is a special federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews WIC Colorado outreach and partnership coordinator Erin Kendrick for an in-depth look at the program. They discuss changes to the program such as expanded organic options for participants at grocery stores and return to in-person appointments at WIC clinics.

Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano