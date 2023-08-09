WIC Colorado: Enrollment Increases, Changes to Program
Laura Palmisano
In recent years, WIC Colorado has seen steady growth in enrollment. WIC is a special federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews WIC Colorado outreach and partnership coordinator Erin Kendrick for an in-depth look at the program. They discuss changes to the program such as expanded organic options for participants at grocery stores and return to in-person appointments at WIC clinics.