Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout looks to unseat Lauren Boebert in CO-D3

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Cassie Knust
Published August 15, 2023 at 8:08 AM MDT
CO-D3 candidate Anna Stout speaks with a rural agriculture worker.
Anna Stout
Courtesy photo
CO-D3 candidate Anna Stout speaks with a rural agriculture worker.

In the race for Colorado's third congressional district, Mayor Anna Stout of Grand Junction has emerged as a new contender. Stout, who has a background in community service and leadership roles, aims to represent the values of western and southern Colorado.

Stout says her focus includes addressing critical issues such as water security, housing challenges and women's rights. As mayor, Stout has already made strides in promoting a strong and diverse local economy, expanding childcare options and addressing housing deficits.

She explains how her experience in managing the complex and diverse needs of a full-service city like Grand Junction could prove valuable in her potential role as a congresswoman.

KVNF Stories
Cassie Knust
Cassie moved to Montrose from Texas in April 2020, right before COVID changed the landscape of the world as we knew it. She brought her love of people and a degree in broadcast journalism to the Western Slope, where she built a strong foundation in local print news. She’s excited to join the KVNF family and grow as a reporter. For Cassie, her job as a journalist is to empower the community through knowledge and information. When she’s not researching and reporting, Cassie loves to spend time with her cat, Jasper, and paint something new.

See stories by Cassie Knust