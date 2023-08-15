Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout looks to unseat Lauren Boebert in CO-D3

In the race for Colorado's third congressional district, Mayor Anna Stout of Grand Junction has emerged as a new contender. Stout, who has a background in community service and leadership roles, aims to represent the values of western and southern Colorado.

Stout says her focus includes addressing critical issues such as water security, housing challenges and women's rights. As mayor, Stout has already made strides in promoting a strong and diverse local economy, expanding childcare options and addressing housing deficits.

She explains how her experience in managing the complex and diverse needs of a full-service city like Grand Junction could prove valuable in her potential role as a congresswoman.