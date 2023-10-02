© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

"We Do Exist" - Delta Pride 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published October 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM MDT
"We Do Exist" was the theme for Delta Pride 2023
1 of 2  — WeDoExist.jpg
"We Do Exist" was the theme for Delta Pride 2023
Lisa Young / KVNF
Xavier Saenz - Founder of Delta Pride
2 of 2  — Xavier_Saenz.jpg
Xavier Saenz - Founder of Delta Pride
Lisa Young / KVNF

There was a party going on this weekend at Cleland Park in Delta. Folks from around the region joined the fun for the Second Annual Pride event to support the LGBTQ community, allies and families.

Pride in October was alive and well over the weekend with expanded celebration events in Hotchkiss taking place Friday and Saturday night at Heritage Hall.

The big Pride Day took place on Sunday afternoon at Cleland Park with dozens of booths, an Arabic food truck, and of course entertaining drag performances. This year's theme "We Do Exist" featured Sasquatch in pink heels.

While the event was filled with fun, it's also a time to remember that suicide continues to be a leading threat for the LGBTQ community. Pride events like the one in Delta are meant give hope to the hurting.

Greg and his partner were sitting among the crowd enjoying the colorful drag performances. Greg said that its nice to see the LGBT community represented on the Western Slope.

Perhaps one of the best moments during the Sunday Pride parade in the park was the appearances of "Bubbles", the 40 foot mechanical puppet, featured in KVNF’s Local Motion back in June. The rainbow trout danced and led joyful marchers, dancers and celebrators around dozens of vendor’s booths.

Tags
KVNF Stories Delta PrideDelta, ColoradoCleland Park
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young