Becky Stone hopes to bring history to life on Sunday February 4th, at the Bluesage Center for the Arts

Storyteller and Actor Becky Stone has been studying Rosa Parks for the past year. She's read comments from her childhood friends, listened to interviews with Rosa and read her writing. this Sunday, Becky will don silk stockings, a hat and handbag and tell Rosa Parks story.

This event is part of Black History Live, sponsored by the Colorado Humanities. The event will be at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts on Sunday February 4th at 2 pm. This event is free.