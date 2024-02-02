KVNF Farm Friday: Western Colorado Soil Health , Food and Farm Forum

This year’s Western Slope Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum was a sold out packed event at the Montrose Pavilion. Over 200 Farmers and Ranchers moved from keynote speakers to break out sessions while passing numerous tables in the registration area.

This year’s theme “Cultivating a Home on the Range” brought a number of experts on healthy soil, ranching and farming to the two day event which included a local sourced lunch, drone demonstrations and numerous ag businesses, state agencies and vendors.

Penelope Powell, Executive Director of Valley Food Partnership and chair for the event said the value of the annual forum can be found in the power of human connections.

Sitting at her booth filled with numerous packages of seeds is Laura Parker of High Desert Seed and Gardens. Laura, whose business is located in Paonia, was among many ag producers interested in not only promoting her business but in making connections with other like minded individuals.

While much of the time at the conference was spent in break out sessions, listening to keynote speakers or watching demonstrations, one Delta County Company more interested in what was going into the trash cans.

Eric Sparhawk and Jake DeWolfe of CHT Resources, a soil composting business, became inspired to do some onsite recycling and composting on site. Jake said testing took place at their Delta composting site prior to gathering the recyclable products and food waste at the conference.

The two day event wrapped up on Saturday with a beer and wine reception featuring a tasting provided by a local winery and two local breweries.