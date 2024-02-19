Montrose County awards contract on jail renovation; Delta County to put in vehicle charging stations

Montrose County recently awarded a $7.9 million dollar contract to FCI Constructors, Inc. for the construction of and renovation to the Montrose County Jail. The project, now in progress, is expected to be completed by spring 2025.

The project has been in the works since 2016 beginning with an evaluation of the jail's operations and site. Wold A&E provided the site plans and designs. The construction request for proposal was published in summer 2023 with the county choosing FCI Constructors.

The project will include approximately 6,000 square feet of renovated space and 5,000 square feet of new construction, focusing on improving key areas like booking, medical, kitchen, video courtroom, and the vehicle sally port. The booking area will be expanded westward, while the sally port will expand to the East. Additionally, the loading dock area will be upgraded, and the roof above the booking, kitchen, and laundry areas will be replaced.

One of the most significant improvements will be the expansion of the booking area's holding capacity. The current three cells will be replaced with a total of nine, including two dedicated "safety" cells and a larger group holding cell. This will not only improve efficiency but also prioritize the safety of both staff and detainees.

Delta County Commissioners recently approved two Intergovernmental Agreements to place three new electric vehicle charging stations in Delta. The first agreement was made with Delta Health to place two chargers at 1501 East Third Street in Delta.

The second agreement with the City of Delta will place a level 3 charger at the Delta Library branch parking lot on Sixth Street.