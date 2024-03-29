© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Events at Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published March 29, 2024 at 8:05 AM MDT
Spring pruning at the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Spring pruning at the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we hear from Brad Tonnensen, Research Scientist from the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa, on a few upcoming events this summer and beyond.

Located near Hotchkiss, Colorado, OARS-RM focuses on applied research and community engagement to serve organic growers in Delta County as well as the greater Western Slope of Colorado. Research areas adhere to the issues faced by farmers today, and our produce is donated to hunger relief organizations.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
