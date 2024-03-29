KVNF FARM FRIDAY: Events at Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we hear from Brad Tonnensen, Research Scientist from the Organic Agriculture Research Station at Rogers Mesa, on a few upcoming events this summer and beyond.

Located near Hotchkiss, Colorado, OARS-RM focuses on applied research and community engagement to serve organic growers in Delta County as well as the greater Western Slope of Colorado. Research areas adhere to the issues faced by farmers today, and our produce is donated to hunger relief organizations.