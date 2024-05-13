© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Groundbreaking for the North Fork Miner's Trail

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 13, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT
Map of the North Fork Miner's Trail
1 of 8  — MapNFMT.jpg
Map of the North Fork Miner's Trail
Lisa Young / KVNF
The North Fork Miner's Trail is now 'shovel ready'
2 of 8  — Shovels_Ready_NFMT.jpg
The North Fork Miner's Trail is now 'shovel ready'
Lisa Young / KVNF
Numerous stakeholders in the project get ready to 'break ground'
3 of 8  — VideoCapture_20240510-173203.jpg
Numerous stakeholders in the project get ready to 'break ground'
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County District 3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz
4 of 8  — Com_WENDEL_KOONTZ_NFMT.jpg
Delta County District 3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Mike Lane and Esther Koontz hold up the North Fork Miner's Trail Map
5 of 8  — COM_MIKE_LANE_ESTER_KOONTZ_NFMT.jpg
Delta County Commissioner Mike Lane and Esther Koontz hold up the North Fork Miner's Trail Map
Lisa Young / KVNF
Community members mingle during the trail groundbreaking in Hotchkiss
6 of 8  — CROWD01_NFMT.jpg
Community members mingle during the trail groundbreaking in Hotchkiss
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes speaks at the North Fork Miner's Trail groundbreaking
7 of 8  — COM_DON_SUPPES_NFMT.jpg
Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes speaks at the North Fork Miner's Trail groundbreaking
Lisa Young / KVNF
A special cake commemorates the groundbreaking ceremony for the North Fork Miner's Trail
8 of 8  — CAKE_NFMT.jpg
A special cake commemorates the groundbreaking ceremony for the North Fork Miner's Trail
Lisa Young / KVNF

Community members gathered for the long awaited groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner's Trail on Friday, May 10 at the Hotchkiss Fairgrounds and boat ramp.

The rain held off as community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz spearheaded the project and the groundbreaking ceremony.

Following the ceremony, I spoke with Commissioner Koontz and property owner Dave Cotten who donated land for the project.
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
