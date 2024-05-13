Groundbreaking for the North Fork Miner's Trail
Map of the North Fork Miner's Trail
Lisa Young / KVNF
The North Fork Miner's Trail is now 'shovel ready'
Lisa Young / KVNF
Numerous stakeholders in the project get ready to 'break ground'
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County District 3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Mike Lane and Esther Koontz hold up the North Fork Miner's Trail Map
Lisa Young / KVNF
Community members mingle during the trail groundbreaking in Hotchkiss
Lisa Young / KVNF
Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes speaks at the North Fork Miner's Trail groundbreaking
Lisa Young / KVNF
A special cake commemorates the groundbreaking ceremony for the North Fork Miner's Trail
Lisa Young / KVNF
Community members gathered for the long awaited groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner's Trail on Friday, May 10 at the Hotchkiss Fairgrounds and boat ramp.
The rain held off as community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz spearheaded the project and the groundbreaking ceremony.
Following the ceremony, I spoke with Commissioner Koontz and property owner Dave Cotten who donated land for the project.