Groundbreaking for the North Fork Miner's Trail

Community members gathered for the long awaited groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner's Trail on Friday, May 10 at the Hotchkiss Fairgrounds and boat ramp.

The rain held off as community members gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony of the North Fork Miner’s Trail in Hotchkiss. Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz spearheaded the project and the groundbreaking ceremony.

Following the ceremony, I spoke with Commissioner Koontz and property owner Dave Cotten who donated land for the project.