Delta County shows support for the proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act (G.O.R.P)

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:02 AM MDT
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 2  — Final_fromDeltaCo_4.8.2024 (1) (1).jpg
Delta County / KVNF

Delta County Commissioners are backing a proposed plan that includes limited mineral (oil and gas) withdraw in the North Fork Valley.

During a special meeting in April board meeting Commissioners sent a letter of support to Senators Mike Bennet, John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for the updated proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act, initiated by the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative.

The act primarily seeks to protect and enhance key portions of Gunnison county and adjacent lands using “ a variety of public land management tools, including special designations focused on recreation, wildlife, scientific research, and conservation.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley on the plan. Comments from Natasha Leger, Citizens for a Healthy Community, are also included in the story.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
