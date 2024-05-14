Delta County shows support for the proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act (G.O.R.P)

Delta County Commissioners are backing a proposed plan that includes limited mineral (oil and gas) withdraw in the North Fork Valley.

During a special meeting in April board meeting Commissioners sent a letter of support to Senators Mike Bennet, John Hickenlooper and Congresswoman Lauren Boebert for the updated proposed Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act, initiated by the Gunnison Public Lands Initiative.

The act primarily seeks to protect and enhance key portions of Gunnison county and adjacent lands using “ a variety of public land management tools, including special designations focused on recreation, wildlife, scientific research, and conservation.

KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley on the plan. Comments from Natasha Leger, Citizens for a Healthy Community, are also included in the story.