Elvis takes flight at Delta balloon festival
Elvis takes to the sky over Confluence Park in Delta, Colorado
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
KVNF's Lisa Young interviews Gary West, City of Delta, during the second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado
KVNF
KVNF's Lisa Young with Debby Young, Elvis Tribute Balloon pilot.
KVNF
Balloon Meister Doug Lenberg
Lisa Young / KVNF
Numerous balloons "splash n' dash" on the calm waters of Confluence Lake in Delta, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
Nine Up!
Lisa Young / KVNF
Our nation celebrated 248 years of independence and democracy this July. To honor our nation, the City of Delta hosted its second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival at Confluence Park.
One balloon stood head and shoulders above the rest. The 105 foot tall Elvis Tribute Balloon piloted by Debby Young of Albuquerque, New Mexico caught the attention of 'balloon lovers' of all ages.