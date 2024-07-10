© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elvis takes flight at Delta balloon festival

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:53 AM MDT
Elvis takes to the sky over Confluence Park in Delta, Colorado
1 of 6  — Elvis 02.jpg
Elvis takes to the sky over Confluence Park in Delta, Colorado
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
KVNF's Lisa Young interviews Gary West, City of Delta, during the second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado
2 of 6  — LisaYoung_GaryWest.jpg
KVNF's Lisa Young interviews Gary West, City of Delta, during the second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado
KVNF
KVNF's Lisa Young with Debby Young, Elvis Tribute Balloon pilot.
3 of 6  — LisaYoung_DebbyYoung.jpg
KVNF's Lisa Young with Debby Young, Elvis Tribute Balloon pilot.
KVNF
Balloon Meister Doug Lenberg
4 of 6  — Doug_Lenberg (1).jpg
Balloon Meister Doug Lenberg
Lisa Young / KVNF
Numerous balloons "splash n' dash" on the calm waters of Confluence Lake in Delta, Colorado
5 of 6  — 2024BalloonFestival.jpg
Numerous balloons "splash n' dash" on the calm waters of Confluence Lake in Delta, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
Nine Up!
6 of 6  — NineUp.jpg
Nine Up!
Lisa Young / KVNF

Our nation celebrated 248 years of independence and democracy this July. To honor our nation, the City of Delta hosted its second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival at Confluence Park.

One balloon stood head and shoulders above the rest. The 105 foot tall Elvis Tribute Balloon piloted by Debby Young of Albuquerque, New Mexico caught the attention of 'balloon lovers' of all ages.
KVNF Stories
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young