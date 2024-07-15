West Slope environmental 'watchdog' files complaint over alleged emissions leaks at two Gunnison Energy sites

Citizens for a Healthy Community based in Paonia, Colorado recently filed a complaint with the Colorado Department of Public of Health and Environment and the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission after emissions leaks and potential compliance issues were noted at two Gunnison Energy sites.

Citizens for a Healthy Community and Earthworks conducted a site visit on June 15, 2024 using special technology to view equipment at the location in Gunnison County.

Natasha Leger, CHC executive director, noted that the federal wellsite is listed as uncontrolled, meaning an air permit is not required, because it potentially produces less than 2 tons of emissions per year. Effectively meaning that the operator is allowed uncontrolled emissions.

Last year, CHC filed a complaint on the same produced water tank, however, the state’s environmental office did not take action because of its “uncontrolled” status. This year, the environmental group identified the same leak on the water tank, and a leak on the separator.

The environmental “watchdog” now wants the state to follow a law passed in 2023 that requires the department to accept and consider third party evidence in investigating and determining whether a violation or noncompliance occurred.

They also filed a similar complaint with the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission.

According to Leger, the state’s commission often referred to as ECMC, did a follow up visit, however, she noted that the field inspector did not use an optical gas imagery camera but did a visual inspection using a gas meter.

The ECMC report did identify compliance issues related to signage, debris, and inaccessibility to a valve on the wellhead.