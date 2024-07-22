Paonia host 35th annual BMW rally
1 of 4 — Hundreds_attend_BMW_rally.jpg
Over 500 motorcyclists attended the 35th annual BMW Rally in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 4 — Norman_Sean.jpg
(L-R) Norman Wright, BMW Rally Master and Sean Donnelly, BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado President, at this year's Top of the Rockies Rally
Lisa Young / KVNF
3 of 4 — Registration_BMW_Rally.jpg
Top of the Rockies Rally sponsored by BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado boasted over 500 riders for its 35th annual rally held in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
4 of 4 — PeterCrawford_ownerPackers.jpg
Peter Crawford, owner of Sherpa Packers, stands in front of 'glamping' tents complete with chairs, cots, and sleeping bags.
Lisa Young / KVNF
Summertime in one Colorado mountain town means the arrival of over hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country eager to the annual Top of the Rockies BMW rally.
The 35th Top of the Rockies BMW motorcycle rally took place recently in Paonia, Colorado. The four day rally located in the town’s park includes camping and more.
KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young stopped by on the first day of the rally to chat with riders, smell motorcycle exhaust and enjoy the abundant shade in Paonia's Town Park.