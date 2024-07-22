© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Paonia host 35th annual BMW rally

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:25 PM MDT
Over 500 motorcyclists attended the 35th annual BMW Rally in Paonia, Colorado
1 of 4  — Hundreds_attend_BMW_rally.jpg
Over 500 motorcyclists attended the 35th annual BMW Rally in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
(L-R) Norman Wright, BMW Rally Master and Sean Donnelly, BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado President, at this year's Top of the Rockies Rally
2 of 4  — Norman_Sean.jpg
(L-R) Norman Wright, BMW Rally Master and Sean Donnelly, BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado President, at this year's Top of the Rockies Rally
Lisa Young / KVNF
Top of the Rockies Rally sponsored by BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado boasted over 500 riders for its 35th rally held in Paonia, Colorado
3 of 4  — Registration_BMW_Rally.jpg
Top of the Rockies Rally sponsored by BMW Motorcycle Club of Colorado boasted over 500 riders for its 35th annual rally held in Paonia, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
Peter Crawford, owner of Sherpa Packers, stands in front of 'glamping' tents complete with chairs, cots, and sleeping bags.
4 of 4  — PeterCrawford_ownerPackers.jpg
Peter Crawford, owner of Sherpa Packers, stands in front of 'glamping' tents complete with chairs, cots, and sleeping bags.
Lisa Young / KVNF

Summertime in one Colorado mountain town means the arrival of over hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country eager to the annual Top of the Rockies BMW rally.

The 35th Top of the Rockies BMW motorcycle rally took place recently in Paonia, Colorado. The four day rally located in the town’s park includes camping and more.

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young stopped by on the first day of the rally to chat with riders, smell motorcycle exhaust and enjoy the abundant shade in Paonia's Town Park.

Tags
KVNF Stories BMW Motorcycle Club of ColoradoPaonia rally
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young