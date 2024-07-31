© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redlands Mesa resident impacted by Currant Creek Fire

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:42 PM MDT
Redlands Mesa resident Barry Willits talks about the personal impact of the Currant Creek Fire east of Cedaredge, Colorado
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Redlands Mesa resident Barry Willits talks about the personal impact of the Currant Creek Fire east of Cedaredge, Colorado

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young chats with Redlands Mesa resident Barry Willits on the impact of the Currant Creek Fire burning east of Cedaredge. Willits, a member of Redlands Mesa Grange, also shared how the grange is supporting fire crews.

Last year Redlands Mesa Grange housed the communications and evacuation center during a mock fire incident last year that helped train multiple fire agencies in Colorado. Willits and his wife were among those who participated in the mock evacuation exercise.

Note: The interview with Mr. Willits took place on Tuesday July 30, 2024 at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Mr. Willits was volunteering at the Delta County Republican booth.
KVNF Stories
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young