Redlands Mesa resident impacted by Currant Creek Fire
KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young chats with Redlands Mesa resident Barry Willits on the impact of the Currant Creek Fire burning east of Cedaredge. Willits, a member of Redlands Mesa Grange, also shared how the grange is supporting fire crews.
Last year Redlands Mesa Grange housed the communications and evacuation center during a mock fire incident last year that helped train multiple fire agencies in Colorado. Willits and his wife were among those who participated in the mock evacuation exercise.
Note: The interview with Mr. Willits took place on Tuesday July 30, 2024 at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, Colorado. Mr. Willits was volunteering at the Delta County Republican booth.