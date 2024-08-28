Commissioner Wendell Koontz seeks second term

Lisa Young: Delta County Commissioner Wendell Koontz. Thank you for talking with KVNF today.

Commissioner Wendell Koontz: Good morning.

Young: Tell our listeners why you're seeking another term as Delta County Commissioner for District 3.

Koontz: That's probably a multifaceted question, but I really do believe in Delta County, this is the last, best place in Colorado, if not the U.S. And I really want to make a difference. I want to be engaged. I want to be part of the community and make a difference in our world.

Young: You've been county commissioner for four years. Let's talk a little bit about some of your accomplishments in your first term.

Koontz: It's been a busy last four years. Certainly the land use code, getting that revision done. It created a lot of controversy, but I believe we have a really good product that's workable for Delta County and for everyone. We started a recycling program for two reasons. One, to give citizens of Delta County a way to collect cardboard and paper and cans and glass and put that back into the product stream and keep it out of the Adobe Buttes Landfill.

Koontz: Another good project. It would be the new playground we've just started at the fairgrounds park. That's been, what, two years in the making. And we broke ground last week. I'm very excited about that. The chargers, that was a project that came to me wasn't something I sought out. But we have done our best to put EV chargers throughout the county and there are high capacity level 3’s, fast chargers. So I hope that creates some economic development and interest and helps citizens of Delta County. Certainly the Miners' Trail that's been well covered.

Koontz: Another big one was the industrial solar site on Garnet Mesa. Initially, I was a swing vote and denied that they came back with a much better product, a much better plan. We just did the groundbreaking for that in late July. Excited to see that going and working on the Adobe Buttes Landfill permit. We've got a 30 year plan that we need to permit so we can build this in stages and provide that kind of service for Delta County.

Young: Even with your busy schedule and all that you're doing now. Tell us about your current campaign, what are you doing and what are you hearing from voters?

Koontz: I think starting right after Christmas last year, people were asking me if I was going to run again and they were very encouraging. I've got a lot of support. There's a lot of good people out there. Esther and I, my wife, we had a wedding late or in early August, so I've been waiting till after that to really start campaigning. I think people get burnt out on politics, so you'll start to see more yard signs. Certainly I do a lot of one on one with folks and I'm glad to do it.

Young: If re-elected, what will be some of your top priorities?

Koontz: I think the Land Use Code tweaks will be an off and on project for the life of the land use code. I serve right now as the chair for the Gunnison Basin Roundtable, and that is a very important part of what I do to help protect ag and our Western Slope water for Delta County. I put a lot of time and effort into that, so I'll continue with that. I serve now also on the Delta Health Foundation Board and they continue to want more and more time for that. I look forward to that. Finishing the playground at the park, finishing Miners Trail, and then representing Delta County to the bigger world, to Colorado. So that they hear our voice too, through Club 20, through Colorado counties and CCI and other organizations.

Young: Let's talk a little bit about your opponent, Niko Woolf. Mr. Woolf says that he's been asked by several of the community members to run against you. He also opposes the county's land use code. He says that County Commissioners refuse to listen to constituents who overwhelmingly opposed the land use code.

Koontz: I don't know enough about Mr. Woolf to comment, so I'll let Delta County voters decide on that. For his part, as far as the land use code, we did listen to folks, and just because one interest group did not get exactly what they wanted doesn't mean we didn't hear them or consider their concerns.

Young: Is there anything else you'd like to add to our conversation today as it relates to you getting reelected as Delta County Commissioner for District 3?

Koontz: I really appreciate the hard working people, Delta County and the people I work with. Delta County's got great folks and that's what keeps me engaged and energized and coming back. So I really thank them. It's important for us to be part of the community and make positive changes.