After ouster, Brunner threatens court action

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:45 PM MDT
(l-r) Trustee Bill Brunner with Trustee Lucy Hunter

Paonia trustees rejected Town Administrator Stefen Wynn’s resignation and former trustee Bill Brunner announced his intention to sue in district court in a three-hour town board meeting.

The Paonia Town Board tackled 19 agenda items in its regular meeting this week, and one of them was the seat left vacant after the ouster of Bill Bruner with only one nay vote.

The panel removed Brunner two weeks ago for harassment and abuse of position. Bruner spoke during the trustees discussion about how to fill the empty seat.

“The process to remove me from the board is going to court,” Brunner told the board.

Town attorney Clay Buckner advised the board, “ We don't respond or react or make decisions based on the threat of a lawsuit. That's not that's not how we conduct business within our local government. All conversation goes through me and Mr. Brunner's attorney and then when he decides to file.”
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
