After ouster, Brunner threatens court action

Paonia trustees rejected Town Administrator Stefen Wynn’s resignation and former trustee Bill Brunner announced his intention to sue in district court in a three-hour town board meeting.

The Paonia Town Board tackled 19 agenda items in its regular meeting this week, and one of them was the seat left vacant after the ouster of Bill Bruner with only one nay vote.

The panel removed Brunner two weeks ago for harassment and abuse of position. Bruner spoke during the trustees discussion about how to fill the empty seat.

“The process to remove me from the board is going to court,” Brunner told the board.

Town attorney Clay Buckner advised the board, “ We don't respond or react or make decisions based on the threat of a lawsuit. That's not that's not how we conduct business within our local government. All conversation goes through me and Mr. Brunner's attorney and then when he decides to file.”

