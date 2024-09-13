NFHS bond construction breaks ground

It was a beautiful day for the bond construction ground breaking at North Fork High School in Hotchkiss, Colorado. The groundbreaking was part of a bond issued in 2022 for updates at several Delta County School District schools.

Superintendent Caryn Gibson spoke about the importance of the day's event, "North Fork High School is the hub of the North Fork and we just look forward to this school offering lots of opportunities and to bring our community together. The construction will add to the safety and security. And ultimately affect learning for students in a positive direction."

One of the main features will be the addition of a secured entry way.

" We're going to pop the entryway out and so that offices will be out. As people come into this school. There will be a check in process and secure doors, secure glass to help with safety. And then all doors at this school will always be locked as well," Gibson said.

Other construction will include updating the locker rooms, a new wrestling room and putting in needed air conditioning.

"Currently, our locker rooms do not HVAC. The buildings are the old cinder block. There's no real air movement in there and so we'll be adding an HVAC system, updating those locker rooms, adding some training rooms. We'll have some team rooms and then this school's getting a new wrestling room as well."

Currently there's a lot of construction going on in the school district. Delta High School bond construction is wrapping up this month while additional construction at Cedaredge High School and Paonia K-8 will begin soon.

Gibson mentioned the community's support in passing a $27.7 million dollar bond in 2022.

"You know, we went out for a bond and thank you to our community for passing the bond. I'd like people to know that we are just coming through on what we said, all of these (projects) are happening and they look so good. We will have an open house for each school as it completes and we'll get those dates out . We just welcome the community to come and see all the work that's been done."