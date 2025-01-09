Delta Health receives generous donation for X-ray equipment

Delta Health recently received a generous donation from Delta Health Foundation to purchase new X-Ray equipment and other upgrades at the rural hospital. The anonymous donation totaled $665,000 dollars.

" This year, we are incredibly fortunate to be able to donate funds for a new X-ray units and equipment upgrade at the hospital. The foundation was incredibly honored to be a part of that and to be able to do that for the hospital. That's a huge part of the hospital that needed an upgrade and after 20 years, it's finally going to see it, " said Delta Health Foundation Executive Director Jess Shelton.

Shelton said Delta Health Foundation supports the hospital in multiple ways, whether that's providing comfy chemo shirts and gas cards to oncology patients, or sending staff to ongoing training so that they can further their education, or providing equipment upgrades and purchases for the hospital.

The foundation will hold it's annual gala on February 1, 2025 with a Kentucky Derby theme.

" You can go onto the foundation website and get those. It is our largest event in the year. It's a formal event that brings the whole community out and it's all in support of the foundation and so that we can continue to support the hospital for the future needs," she said.

Jonathan Cohee, CEO of Delta Health, shared the impact the $665,000 donation for the X-ray machine will have on the hospital and surrounding communities.

"Any time you have any donation, you're thankful for it and $665,000 for a piece of equipment is is huge. We have our facility. We love our hospital here, but our hospital is 20 years old. The equipment in the hospital, a lot of it is 20 years old. Our current X-Ray equipment been around for about 20 years. It would probably be in the x ray Hall of Fame or some kind of museum, it's served it's served Delta County well, but it is really time for an upgrade and replacement," said the CEO.

Cohee also mentioned another significant donation by the foundation.

"The foundation has supported us in the past. Last year, they had a $35,000 piece of equipment that they purchased for us, which was very generous. Our Scout System that our radiologists are able to use to help our surgeons. It's just a microchip that's inserted into the breast tissue that allows the surgeons to really, with a lot of precision, go in and remove the tissue that they want removed. "

