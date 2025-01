Tomek Barc of Happy Hive Farmstead

WESTERN COLORADO SOIL HEALTH, FOOD AND FARM FORUM

Tomek Barc, owner of Happy Hive Farmstead in Delta County dropped by our KVNF Farm Friday podcast studio at this year's Western Colorado Soil Health, Food and Farm Forum held at the Montrose Pavilion for a fun interview about Colorado grown pasture raised chickens.

Tomek says his business could be considered a 'rolling KFC' when the chickens are grazing across the pasture in their 'chicken tractors.' Listen in to find out more!

Thanks Tomek for dropping by and sharing your story with KVNF Farm Friday!

Our award winning KVNF Farm Friday airs every Friday on our KVNF Regional Newscast at 8:00 am and 5:50 pm on 90.9 and 89.1.