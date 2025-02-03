Delta holds public sessions for input on Main Street revitalization plan

The City of Delta held two opportunities for people to offer feedback on plans to revitalize Main Street last week, including a session just for business owners, and one for the public. For KVNF Marty Durlin reports.

Design and engineering consultants, as well as City staff and council members, were on

hand at the historic building at 301 Main Street to answer questions and get input about

plans to upgrade Delta’s downtown. Residents were asked to “vote” with stickers and

comment with sticky notes on the large graphic exhibits that were placed along the walls.

Community Development Manager Joe Gillman outlined the goals of the project.

“What we’re really trying to accomplish is to create an environment downtown that is

welcoming to people who want to use Main Street businesses, whether that be residents

who have been here for generations or somebody who’s just passing through and sees an interesting coffee shop or a storefront that they would like to stop and visit. We want to create an environment that enhances that experience for people, so when they’re here, they not only have the opportunity to utilize Main Street for their needs, but also to

experience some of the history of Delta and the culture of this community that so many

people are passionate about.”

Main Street is not only the city’s main downtown artery, but also U.S. Highway 50, a

coast-to-coast route from Sacramento, California to Ocean City, Maryland. Engineering

consultant Jared Lee said his firm, Bohannan Huston, is accustomed to designing for such situations.

“We do a lot of downtown roadway corridor revitalization and reimagining. So we’re

used to a lot of the same challenges that you see here, and it’s mostly prioritizing the

space that’s available, usually constrained by existing infrastructure and buildings.”

The design firm MIG is also a consultant on the project. Urban designer Daniel Navarro

emphasized the firm’s desire to get feedback from Delta residents.

“This graphic board that you see with all these pictures, with an image that goes back to

1897, is us trying to pay respects, understand where the community is coming from,” he

said. The primary objective is to “make sure we’re hearing what the community has to

say when it comes to their hometown and what they value.”

MIG assessed the health of the trees along Main Street, and offered options for increasing the canopy. The consultants divided the street into sections, including north and south gateways, the historic section from Third to Sixth Streets, and the commercial section from Sixth to Twelfth. They’ve also designated the busiest intersections as “nodes,” where design elements will encourage people to gather and enjoy the amenities.

The City plans to redo water lines in order to replace lead and copper pipes on Main

Street, and possibly relocate them from the center of the street to the alleyways on either side. The comments and opinions of those who attended the sessions will be compiled and reviewed to steer the project. One thing that was clear from the gatherings was the preference for more greenery downtown.

Bids for the project will go out later this year, and project is scheduled for completion by

the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027.