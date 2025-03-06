As a follow-up to reports on the possible closure of the Delta Correctional Center, KVNF reached out to State Representative Matt Soper.

Representative Soper, a Republican from Delta, told KVNF that due to a busy day on Wednesday, discussion on the prison was moved to Thursday morning. Here's Representative Soper speaking late Wednesday evening on the Joint Budget Committee's process and his continued efforts to keep the facility open.

Rep. Matt Soper: As it stands right now, the Department of Corrections at first had said they did not want to close Delta and blamed a JBC staffer. Now they have recommended closing Delta. We are definitely fighting to keep the Delta prison open and the 124 workers.

It has almost a $14 million economic impact on our region. As the local legislator, I wrote a personal letter to each of the JBC members along with talking to each one of them and have been lobbying for the Delta prison to remain open. Right now I can tell you the Joint Budget Committee is not in favor of closing Delta. Though it seems really bizarre... the pivoting or bipolar nature of the Department of Corrections.

I will have more updates as they become available, but right now anyone wanting to make their voices heard needs to email or call members of the Joint Budget Committee. You can find out who those members are by visiting the legislature's website and then going to the Joint Budget Committee page.

———

The correctional facility, located nine miles west of Delta, was originally named Roubideaux Conservation Training Camp with ninety-nine male inmates and seventeen full staff in 1964. The minimum custody correctional facility has experienced three expansions with the capacity of 477 male inmates and over 100 staff.

To find out who sits on the Joint Budget Committee, you can go to the state legislature's website at leg.colorado.gov. KVNF will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.