KVNF Farm Friday: Ag producers are reeling from federal 'freezes'

On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we hear from ag producer Roy Pfatlzgraff on how Trump’s funding freeze is affecting Colorado farmers.

The ag producer from the Eastern Plains joined Senator John Hickelooper last week for a virtual meeting on the funding halt that is hurting several economic sectors including health care, research and agriculture.

Pfaltzgraff, owner of Pfz Farms in Haxtun, Colorado, talks about the direct impacts on his farm and agricultural sector in general.