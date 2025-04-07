© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Hinsdale County says FEMA to release frozen funds earmarked for new operations center

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published April 7, 2025 at 8:47 AM MDT
Hinsdale County's operation center houses the sheriff department, commissioner meeting room, and county administrative office.
Laura Palmisano
Hinsdale County's operation center houses the sheriff department, commissioners' meeting room, and county administrative office.

The remote county of Hinsdale says it's in desperate need of a new county
operations center. Local officials say construction on the center was supposed to start this month but is now delayed due a freeze in federal funding. However, the county just got word that a $2 million FEMA grant affected by the freeze will be made available. KVNF's Laura Palmisano interviews Hinsdale County Commissioner Greg Levine about what's changed and why federal funds are so critical for rural communities.
Tags
KVNF Stories Hinsdale Countyhinsdale county commissionersFEMAFederal Funds
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
