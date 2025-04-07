Hinsdale County says FEMA to release frozen funds earmarked for new operations center

The remote county of Hinsdale says it's in desperate need of a new county

operations center. Local officials say construction on the center was supposed to start this month but is now delayed due a freeze in federal funding. However, the county just got word that a $2 million FEMA grant affected by the freeze will be made available. KVNF's Laura Palmisano interviews Hinsdale County Commissioner Greg Levine about what's changed and why federal funds are so critical for rural communities.