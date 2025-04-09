Designers, Artists and Performers Come Together for Paonia’s “Mythos” Fashion Show

Designers, models, artists, performers, and musicians have been working for months in preparation for “Mythos: The Paonia Fashion Show,” happening April 11 and 12 at the Paradise Theatre.

Billed as a “multimedia fashion and performance spectacular” by organizers, “Mythos” is more than just a fashion show. The event invites artists to explore the world of myth—especially Greek classics—through fashion, music, movement, theater, and visual art. Organizers have also used this year’s show as an opportunity to provide community education for both youth and adults.

