Designers, Artists and Performers Come Together for Paonia’s “Mythos” Fashion Show

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By James Barrs
Published April 9, 2025 at 10:57 AM MDT
In his studio, Paul Kimpling repurposes used shower curtains to craft inflatable wear for the 2025 Mythos Fashion Show.
In his studio, Paul Kimpling repurposes used shower curtains to craft inflatable wear for the 2025 Mythos Fashion Show.

Designers, models, artists, performers, and musicians have been working for months in preparation for “Mythos: The Paonia Fashion Show,” happening April 11 and 12 at the Paradise Theatre.

Billed as a “multimedia fashion and performance spectacular” by organizers, “Mythos” is more than just a fashion show. The event invites artists to explore the world of myth—especially Greek classics—through fashion, music, movement, theater, and visual art. Organizers have also used this year’s show as an opportunity to provide community education for both youth and adults.
KVNF Stories
James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student-run radio station, and four years later became their General Manager. More recently, he has served as the Community Engagement Producer at Aspen Public Radio. He now lives in Paonia, CO and produces for both APR and KVNF. 
