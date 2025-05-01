© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
Agricultural Burning

KVNF Farm Friday: Agricultural Burning Part 2

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published May 1, 2025 at 9:03 AM MDT

Local rancher talks about agricultural burning in the valley

Agricultural burning is a tool used by farmers and ranchers around the valley. The open burning of ditches and fields typically take place in early Spring, however, producers often use this valuable tool year round when conditions safely allow it.

Steve Hale, a fourth generational, farmer and rancher from Montrose County recently spoke with KVNF's Senior Report Lisa Young on the sometimes controversial topic for our KVNF Farm Friday segments.

In this audio file, Hale talks about the resources and techniques used to keep ag burning under control. The local ranchers says it's always important to let your local county dispatch or authorities know about the burn. In addition, talking with neighbors ahead of time is also important.

While some local regions in other states have banned open burning due to environmental concerns, Hale says keeping 'burning' in the tool belt is critical to keeping ditches free of debris for vital water flow and can be an effective fire deterrent later in the season.

KVNF Stories
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
See stories by Lisa Young